Letter to Editor: Trump Not Passing the COVID-19 Leadership Test

To this observer, President Trump’s conduct with respect to Covid-19 has been deplorable.

Early on, Trump dismissed urgent warnings from U.S. intelligence agencies about the virus and soft-pedaled its severity. He also instructed states to handle their own problems.

Claiming to know more than experts, Trump has denigrated medical and public-health professionals, various Democratic Party leaders, responsible news organizations, state governors who disagree with him (including staunch Republican Gov. Larry Hogan), and the World Health Organization. He has often attacked, and continues to attack, reporters seeking facts.

Fixed in his modus operandi—see his 16,200 false or misleading claims documented by the Washington Post as of January 20—Trump continues to misinform and to lie to the public. He’s peddling a medication unproven against the virus (and possibly dangerous) and speculating about absurd conspiracy theories. One doesn’t need to watch his “briefings” daily to realize his snake-oil promises never pan out.

The Trump administration’s staggering incompetence has resulted in no plan to battle the pandemic, no testing program for all, no coordinated procurement and distribution of vital medical supplies and equipment, and no credible plan for national recovery.

A recent New York Times headline tucked this fiasco into a nutshell: “Trump Is the Wartime President We Have (Not the One We Need).”

Grenville B. Whitman

Rock Hall