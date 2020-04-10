COVID-19: Feeding the Hungry in Kent County with Paul Tue and Phil Dutton

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With only a small group of dedicated residents in Kent County, the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the community’s most at-risk children and seniors, particularly in the area of access to food, has improved.

Paul Tue, who already has been one of the most active community leaders with his work with the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S., was the first to realize that the local school district needed help. KCPS had at least three schools covered, including Galena, Rock Hall, and Chestertown’s Garnet Elementary, and Paul and his team pulled together in Millington, Worton’s Community Center, and Fairlee.

After the first week of meals for kids, the group focused on seniors in Kent County. Working with the support of Sumner Hall, the Chestertown cultural site was turned into a distribution center, now feeding seventy-five senior citizens.

The Spy talked to Paul and Phil remotely to see has this remarkable grassroots effort is a primary example of amazing social capital Kent County has when times get rough.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. please go here. To reach Social Action for Racial Justice Committee please go here.