Mental Health Help and Resources

Are you worried about your job – your business – your health – your family? As stresses and anxieties build up during this time of enforced isolation, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties extends an invitation to members of the community to reach out for support and help. NAMI’s local Help Line is 443-480-0565 –call for information and assistance. If no answer, leave a voicemail during regular business hours and we will respond no later than the next day. You can also call the NAMI-MD help line at 410-884-8691. Or contact us at namikentandqueenannes@gmail.com.

Another resource is the Eastern Shore Mobile Crisis Team — their number is 1-888-407-8018, answered 24/7 – call if you are in crisis; and call 911 in an emergency

More information about mental health issues and resources for these times can be found at NAMI’s website: https://www.nami.org/getattachment/About-NAMI/NAMI-News/2020/NAMI-Updates-on-the-Coronavirus/COVID-19-Updated-Guide-1.pdf

The Children’s Mental Health Matters Campaign has helpful information on children’s mental health, updated daily: https://www.childrensmentalhealthmatters.org/resources/mentalhealthmondays/