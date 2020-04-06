The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / News / Public Affairs Homepage Highlights / COVID-19: Keeping Communities Together with YMCA’s Robbie Gill

COVID-19: Keeping Communities Together with YMCA’s Robbie Gill

by Leave a Comment

Share

Before the COVId-19 pandemic hit the Eastern Shore, the YMCA was operating at the top of its game. From Salisbury to Cecil County, the YMCA of the Chesapeake was expanding with new facilities and new members at a record rate. And for Robbie Gill, its CEO, nothing was more gratifying to him and his team than to see almost every community on the Delmarva building healthy spirits, minds, and bodies through its mission.

But things have changed quickly for our local YMCAs. In his interview with the Spy, Robbie talks about the extraordinary challenges that the coronavirus has brought to the Y’s core mission. He also talks about the steps the YMCA is taking to keep its members, from the very youngest to the very oldest, still engaged and active through the use of technology until this precarious storm passes.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the YMCA of the Chesapeake please go here.

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore