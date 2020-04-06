COVID-19: Keeping Communities Together with YMCA’s Robbie Gill

Before the COVId-19 pandemic hit the Eastern Shore, the YMCA was operating at the top of its game. From Salisbury to Cecil County, the YMCA of the Chesapeake was expanding with new facilities and new members at a record rate. And for Robbie Gill, its CEO, nothing was more gratifying to him and his team than to see almost every community on the Delmarva building healthy spirits, minds, and bodies through its mission.

But things have changed quickly for our local YMCAs. In his interview with the Spy, Robbie talks about the extraordinary challenges that the coronavirus has brought to the Y’s core mission. He also talks about the steps the YMCA is taking to keep its members, from the very youngest to the very oldest, still engaged and active through the use of technology until this precarious storm passes.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the YMCA of the Chesapeake please go here.