COVID-19: Mid-Shore Public Safety with Sheriff Joe Gamble

While the emphasis on public health is the necessary priority for government agencies on the Eastern Shore, Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble has been studying up on its possible impact the coronavirus crisis may have on the Mid-Shore. From idle young people falling prey to sexual predators on the internet, a rise in drug use, or the potential increase in theft and burglaries as the result of high unemployment, Sheriff Gamble and his colleagues in the five-county region have had to anticipate the worst as America prepares for the long term impact of the pandemic.

Notwithstanding those grim forecasts, Sheriff Gamble does report at this early stage of the crisis a marked decrease in vehicle violations, service calls, and, at least at this point, no significant increase in domestic violence. Those data points might change in the future, but he gives high marks to his community and the Shore for being responsible and taking the pandemic threat seriously.

We spoke to Sheriff Gamble from a safe distance outside is his office in Easton yesterday afternoon.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.