Chestertown Farmers Market Will Reopen Saturday in Wilmer Park

Chestertown’s Farmers Market will reopen Saturday at Wilmer Park with a baker’s dozen of food vendors.

After much discussion, the town council voted 4-1 Monday to adopt a plan to move the farmers market to Wilmer Park and to restrict vendors to only those selling fresh produce and food products.

The town had shut down the farmers market at its March 16 meeting; a day later, town officials learned that Gov. Larry Hogan had designated farmers markets as essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan calls for 13 vendors to set up in the parking lot at Wilmer Park. Vendors would be spaced out within the parking lot to maintain a safe distance.

Shoppers would park their vehicles along Quaker Neck Road (state Route 289) or in the Stepne Station parking lot and walk to the entrance of the park’s lot, where hand sanitizer will be provided.

Patrons would proceed in a counter-clockwise direction among the vendors in the parking lot while maintaining a 6-f00t distance with other shoppers.

Customers who walk to the farmers market and enter from the south side of the parking lot would proceed through the parking lot, shopping or going past any vendors in an overflow area, before entering the market from the north.

Councilman Tom Herz worked with Farmers Market Manager Julie King to develop the plan and provided the following diagram.

King said the vendors included those involved in the winter market.

Artisans and crafters who typically participate in the farmers market will not be permitted at this time under the governor’s executive order closing essential businesses.