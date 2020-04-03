Compass Regional Hospice Celebrates National Volunteer Month

Throughout the month of April, Compass Regional Hospice will be celebrating National Volunteer Month. This month was designated as a time to honor and acknowledge the individuals who volunteer their time and talents to give back to their community.

Compass Regional Hospice was started in 1985 as a solely volunteer-based operation, with the intention of providing care and comfort to those facing a life-limiting illness. Over the last 35 years it has grown into a community-based nonprofit, serving patients and families in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. The organization has also grown to encompass a wide range of services from medical care, to grief counseling, to caregiver support.

As Compass has continued to change and grow, their volunteers have remained a constant. Their team of nearly 300 volunteers provides integral support, and these individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. In addition to patient care and companionship, there are opportunities to work at their resale shop, Estate Treasures, sew Memory Bears for grieving families, assist in day-to-day operations, or participate in fundraisers and events. In a single year, volunteers dedicate over 21,000 hours to the Compass mission.

“Each day the nature of our work drives home the sentiment that time is invaluable. We recognize what a privilege it is to have so many volunteers willing to spend their time with Compass to help us serve and support our community with compassion”, said Chief Executive Officer, Heather Guerieri. For more information about becoming a volunteer for Compass Regional Hospice, contact Robyn Affron at 443-262-4112 or raffron@compassregionalhospice.org. Whatever your motivation to volunteer, there is a place for you at Compass Regional Hospice.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a life-limiting illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to all children and adults in the community through grief groups, one-on-one counseling, and in-school support. As a Level 4 partner of the We Honor Veterans program, they also offer veteran-centric care that meets the unique needs of men and women who have served our country. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.