Call for Script Proposals for the Garfield Center 2021 Season

The Garfield Center for the Arts has opened its annual call for play and musical titles for consideration for production in its 2021 season. Suggestions and proposals can be made by Directors who would like to present a play or musical in the 2021 season as well as by interested community members, patrons of the Garfield Center and arts participants. All proposals must be received by the Garfield Center before Monday, May 18, 2020.

For Directors, the Garfield Center Programming Committee has issued the following specific guidelines for proposing titles:

– Submit a list containing multiple titles (at least 3, no more than 10).

– Give title, playwright and a synopsis for each proposed title.

– For each title, give the casting requirements (gender and age breakdowns).

– For each title, state how many total weeks of rehearsal would be needed prior to opening (include dress rehearsal week).

– If the royalty company that owns the play/musical is known, include that information.

– Explain why a specific title would make for a successful production at the Garfield.

– Explain how, if relevant, each title may engage the general Eastern Shore community.

– Provide a bio of your past theatre experience including directing, if applicable.

– Your calendar year availability to direct the show must be included for consideration.

Interested community members, Garfield patrons and participants who would like to suggest titles need only follow these guidelines:

– There is no requirement to give more than a single suggestion, but multiple suggestions are welcome.

– Your response to why a title would be a good fit for the Garfield Center and how it would engage the Eastern Shore community would be very helpful for title consideration.

As indicated above, The Garfield strongly recommends that interested Directors should propose multiple titles instead of just one or two. Providing a list allows the Programming Committee to consider more titles in which a Director has a specific interest. Directors will also gain an opportunity for larger consideration by submitting more than one title.

Detailed information on submitting a proposal is also available on the GCA web site at http://garfieldcenter.org/ directors/.

Anyone wishing to submit titles should compile their proposals into a single list and email it to playideas@garfieldcenter.org. Once received, submissions will be acknowledged with a response email. Directors will be informed of the final selections once the Programming Committee has chosen the season.

About The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre

Located at 210 High Street in the Arts & Entertainment District of historic Chestertown, Maryland, the Garfield Center for the Arts’ mission is to invigorate the cultural life of its community by nurturing, celebrating and supporting arts and artists through performance and education. Since its inception in 2002, the Prince Theatre Foundation has enjoyed success in various community endeavors, including producing top of the line theatrical and musical productions such as Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, My Fair Lady, Short Attention Span Theatre, The 39 Steps, Mister Roberts, Love, Loss and What I Wore, Sylvia, Sweeney Todd, Animal Crackers, Miracle on 34th Street, Annie: The Musical and most recently Greater Tuna. The Garfield also provides quality educational, enriching experiences in the arts for children and adults, such as Playmakers’ Summer Camp, Hedgelawn multi-cultural performance series, MUSICAMP and our monthly programs Open Mic Night, Live Playwrights’ Society and the newly formed Improv Group, and collaborates with Kent County Schools to provide enrichment opportunities for elementary, middle and high school students through our Spring and Fall Educational Outreach Program. Both the theatre, and the foundation that calls it home, are recognized and valued as a unique community center for the arts on the Upper Eastern Shore.

To learn more about the GCA, visit www.garfieldcenter.org, like the GCA on Facebook (facebook.com/ garfieldcenterforthearts) or follow the GCA on Twitter (twitter.com/GarfieldCenter) or Instagram (instagram.com/ garfieldcenterforthearts).