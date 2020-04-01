Face Mask Challenge – Kent County

Twenty-four participants in the Face Mask Challenge have made and distributed nearly 600 homemade face masks to medical workers in our community! Thanks to the Kent County Health Department and the Chester River Health Foundation, these masks are now in use. Every mask made makes a real difference and a round of applause is due to the Face Mask Challenge Team.
To learn more about this project, send an email to admin@sumnerhall.org or call Cheryl Hoopes at 410-708-3321. Finished masks may be placed in sealed plastic bags and placed in the large collection box that is on the back porch of Sumner Hall.
Check Sumner Hall’s Website (www.sumnerhall.org) for updates on this important project!
