Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative

The Social Action Committee for Racial Justice and Sumner Hall wish to express deep appreciation to all the volunteers and donors who have made this project a reality. In its first two weeks, we:

• served 2500 breakfast bags;

• delivered 120 bags of groceries to seniors;

• raised nearly $15,000 through several sources, including: (1) donations to Sumner Hall for the Farmers’ Market Fund to purchase fresh food; (2) donations to Sumner Hall for a General Food Fund (including $1,000 from Kent County United Way) to buy food and other supplies needed to package and safely deliver the food; (3) cash donations to the Maryland Food Bank to purchase non-perishables;

• received a pledge of 15 tons of frozen food from Sysco Systems to be stored locally and distributed in the seniors’ grocery bags;

• collected food from a growing number of individuals, organizations and businesses;

• mobilized 100 volunteers who work at the food distribution sites and 58 additional volunteers who help pick up and deliver the food to the distribution sites and the food donations to seniors across the community.

Starting April 3rd, Sumner Hall’s website (www.sumnerhall.org) will feature periodic reports on this important initiative. In addition, all checks received by Sumner Hall after April 3rdwhich are designated to support the work of SACRJ will be applied to the SACRJ General Food Fund.

Please note that we need more volunteers! If you are able to help,complete this form https://forms.gle/K6vmwKVqkmjVtURk8 or email sacracialjustice@gmail.com. Thanks to everyone who has contributed to this important initiative.