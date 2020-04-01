MSCF Establishes COVID-19 Response Fund for Mid-Shore Nonprofits

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mid-Shore Community Foundation has established a COVID-19 Response Fund to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the frontline of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Foundation made a leadership gift of $100,000. Avon-Dixon Insurance Agency, Choptank Transport, Preston Automotive Group and Shore Bancshares quickly joined the response effort with generous donations.

Businesses, individuals and fund advisors are encouraged to join the initiative by making a charitable contribution. The Foundation is waiving all administrative fees; one hundred percent of all donations will be used for this effort. Gifts of all sizes are appreciated and qualify for maximum tax advantages.

Qualifying nonprofits are eligible to apply for grants up to $5,000. The grant awards will be administered through a simplified online grant application. Information about grant funding is available on the Foundation’s website at MSCF.org/covid19.

Donations can be made online at MSCF.org/donate-online or checks can be mailed to Mid-Shore Community Foundation, 102 East Dover Street, Easton, Maryland 21601. Please indicate that your gift should be directed to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

For additional information, contact Buck Duncan, President of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, wduncan@mscf.org or (410) 820-8175, Ext. 100.

COVID 19 Response Fund FAQ

Why is MSCF starting this fund?

We have a long history of working efficiently and effectively to direct the philanthropy of our donors to impactful community-based organizations working to strengthen our region. We are committed to ensuring that our donors, grantees and partners can work together to care for our most vulnerable neighbors.

How can my organization apply for funds?

Eligible organizations may fill out the online application.

Who can apply to this fund?

Immediate grant funding is available for nonprofit organizations serving community members who have been impacted by the Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. In order to move resources quickly, qualifying entities must be previous grantees of MSCF or its component funds.

I have not received a grant from MSCF before. Can I apply to this fund?

Unfortunately, no. This fund is responsive and moves funds as quickly as possible. In order to facilitate this, we require applicants to have a past grantee history with the Foundation.

I’m an individual who’s been affected by COVID-19. Can this fund help me?

We understand many individuals have been affected. On behalf of our community, we are working to move resources to community-based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most affected. While the Fund is not able to provide grants to individuals, we will fund community-based organizations that have experience and history of providing people and families with services and support.

My organization has been impacted negatively can we be considered for a grant to offset lost revenue.

We understand the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting nonprofits in many ways, including increased demand for their services, lost revenue due to closures and cancellations, as well as other challenges. Please describe the impact on your services and programs due to lost revenue.

I want to donate. Can I restrict my funding to a prioritized grantee?

To ensure we move resources as efficiently as possible and respond to needs of communities most impacted, we are not considering restricted donations. This fund was created in the spirit of providing a way to coordinate as many resources as possible.

How can I support this Fund?

We ask that donors contribute online if possible, to ensure that funds can be made available as quickly as possible.

Should I give to this fund instead of making other donations?

This fund will facilitate resources to the community where they are needed most. Please continue to give to organizations you regularly support and those that need your help at this crucial time. They will need your help more than ever.

Will the fund address shifting priorities?

Priorities may evolve as our region adapts to the COVID-19 outbreak. We will continue to prioritize communities most impacted.

Where can I find updates or new information about the COVID-19 Response Fund and its grantmaking?

Please check our website (MSCF.org) for updates.