Leadership Maryland Class of 2020 Postponed Until 2021 Due to COVID-19

Leadership Maryland officially announced today that the Class of 2020 will become the Class of 2021, as it has postponed its eight-month professional development program one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 52 members of the Class of 2020, announced in February, will have the opportunity to join the Class of 2021. Anyone who is not able to participate will be replaced by alternates selected from this year’s applicant pool. There will not be an application or selection process in 2021.

The Class of 2020 was scheduled to host its annual new class reception this week in Annapolis and had monthly educational sessions scheduled throughout the state from April through November. This will be the first time in the organization’s 27-year history that Leadership Maryland has not hosted its annual program.

“This has been a heartbreaking decision for us to make, but our Board of Directors agrees that we want everyone to be able to experience the full impact of the Leadership Maryland program, from orientation to closing retreat, and the regional programs in between,” said Renée M. Winsky ‘05, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “We feel this is the best decision when we consider our class members’ health, financial positions and professional concerns. We want to thank our membership for their generosity over the years in supporting our legacy fund, which is allowing us to preserve this experience for what is now the Class of 2021.”

Leadership Maryland is currently exploring options to provide virtual programming to its members in 2020. For more information, please call 410-841-2101 or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.

