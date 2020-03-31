The Artists’ Gallery Features Marc Rubin in April

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown will be remain closed until good health is once again restored to our region and country. However, knowing that all of us could use a bit of humor and enlightenment these days, Marc Rubin’s exciting new work, “Little Smiles,” will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of April. All of Marc Rubin’s paintings will be set up in the front window and on adjacent easels and panels so it may be viewed in full by the public from outside of the gallery.

Marc’s classical, representational oil paintings continue to evolve and exude a timeless quality, as clearly evidenced in “Little Smiles.” Similar to traditional Dutch painters like Vermeer and Rembrandt, Rubin finds inspiration everywhere he looks and his paintings relay relationships between everyday objects. Through his skillful use of technique and brush manipulation, Rubin pushes and nudges paint into sensual and emotionally charged renderings. An accomplished artist, he is best known for his soulful and still life renderings that pique viewers’ imaginations, invoking curiosity about the stories behind the objects represented in layers of paint – as magical pools of light.

For those of you who are familiar with Marc’s work, he is a visual storyteller. He gives us a unique perspective of the very things we often take for granted, giving them a voice through his paintings and drawings. Marc listens closely to the whispered stories that we sometimes tend to ignore. He is able to capture the essence, the beauty in the discarded or forgotten, and give it life and light. “I am compelled to paint and draw, I always have been. Hold your breath, then breathe…that is what painting is to me. It is as vital as a renewed breath of air.”

Marc owns and operates Marc Rubin Associates (a graphic design firm) and Gallery 421, located in Elmira, NY. He also teaches oil painting at 171 Cedar Arts Center in Corning, NY, as well as private lessons in the art of representational painting. He is represented nationally by a variety of galleries, and has served on the executive board of directors for the Arnot Art Museum in Elmira and the Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes in Corning, NY, and is a past board member of the Upstate New York chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts.

While the doors to the gallery will remain closed at this time to the public, please note that contact information will be made available in the window to those interested in purchasing a work of art. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com and www.facebook.com/6goodpainters.