Mid-Shore Food: Checking in with Piazza’s Emily Chandler

Almost from the day the Spy started, we’ve been tracking the career of Emily Chandler and her beloved Piazza Italian Market in Easton. It seems like yesterday, but it has been ten years after Emily opened her doors in Talbottown, where she and her concept of a local Italian food store have thrived in provided unique products and prepared meals for many around our five-county area.

But there is nothing like an international crisis to put your business plan to the test, so we decided to call Emily this morning to see how things are going.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For take out and deliveries go here.