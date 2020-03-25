ESAHEC’s CHW Training Program Graduates Earn State Certification

The Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center (ESAHEC) announced 4 graduates of their Community Health Worker (CHW) Training Program recently earned certification from the state of Maryland.

Rose Carey, Wanda Molock, Tiffany Scott and Deborah (Dee) Still completed the certification requirements and are now listed on the state CHW registry.

Benefits of certification include acknowledgement of the profession, recognition of the diverse skill set and experience and the potential for advancement of education and career goals.

Certification is voluntary and valid for 2 years.

A community health worker (CHW) is a frontline public health worker who is often a member of and has a close understanding of the community served. Acting as liaisons, CHWs facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competency of service delivery. They are known by many titles including, community health representatives, community health advisors, community health outreach workers, outreach specialists, patient navigators, lay health advisors, promotores de salud, peer counselors and others.

The Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center (ESAHEC) is a private, non-profit organization with the mission of“improving healthcare access and outcomes for all residents on Maryland’s Eastern Shore”.

For more information about ESAHEC, call 410-221-2600 or visit www.esahec.org.