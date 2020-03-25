WC Students Test Negative

This morning, the Washington College campus community received some much-needed good news. The student who was hospitalized last week under suspicion of COVID-19 has tested negative for the highly contagious respiratory disease.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the student’s traveling companions and suitemates have been in voluntary quarantine since Friday, March 13, while test results were pending.

“While the threat of COVID-19 to our community is real, this news comes as a relief to everyone who feared possible exposure on our College campus,” notes College President Kurt Landgraf. “I am so proud of this young man and his friends who did the right thing by taking responsibility for the community’s health.”

Washington College will continue to follow the measures put into place over the past two weeks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Students and faculty are engaged in remote learning, public events have been cancelled or postponed, many staff are working from home, and access to campus is restricted to those students, faculty, and staff who have permission to be on campus.