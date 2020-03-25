A Different Washington College Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

Washington College’s Emergency Operations Group has been made aware that a Washington College student who lives in off-campus housing has tested positive for COVID-19. The student returned to their off-campus private residence in Chestertown the weekend of March 13-15 and attended an off-campus outdoor gathering at another private student residence in Chestertown on the afternoon of March 13.

The student is under a doctor’s care in their home state, where they were tested on March 18 and received positive test results on March 22. According to CDC guidelines, the student is in self-isolation for 14 days. The student’s off-campus roommates have all returned to their homes beyond Chestertown.

Washington College is assisting the Kent County Health Department by helping to identify others who may have come into contact with this student from March 13-15. Health Department officials have asked that any individual who attended an off-campus gathering hosted by Washington College students the afternoon of March 13contact them and self-quarantine for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine period, ending this Sunday, March 29. Questions and concerns should be directed to the Kent County Health Department at 410-778-1350, and not to Washington College Health Services.