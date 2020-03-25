COVID-19 Response: Community Conversations

There will be Community Conversations with UMMS hospital communities regarding COVID-19 preparation and response on March 26, 2:00pm.
Why: Inform our communities by discussing current developments, advice and recommendations regarding infection prevention (including but not limited to social distancing and large gatherings)
Who: University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) Corporate Leadership and COVID-19 Incident Command Leadership and Faith based and community organizations represented in UMMS hospital service areas.
HOW TO CONNECT:
No pre-registration required.
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event/ShowKey=86880
Click the above link up to five minutes before the start of the webcast to participate.
Note: Attendees who participate via the above link will be able to see the slides on their computer or smart phone.
To participate via audio only, please dial 1-866-469-3239 Access code: 620 660 783
