COVID-19 Response: Community Conversations

There will be Community Conversations with UMMS hospital communities regarding COVID-19 preparation and response on March 26, 2:00pm.

Why: Inform our communities by discussing current developments, advice and recommendations regarding infection prevention (including but not limited to social distancing and large gatherings)

Who: University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) Corporate Leadership and COVID-19 Incident Command Leadership and Faith based and community organizations represented in UMMS hospital service areas.

HOW TO CONNECT:

No pre-registration required.

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event/ShowKey=86880

Click the above link up to five minutes before the start of the webcast to participate.

Note: Attendees who participate via the above link will be able to see the slides on their computer or smart phone.

To participate via audio only, please dial 1-866-469-3239 Access code: 620 660 783