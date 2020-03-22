Women Helping Women Finale: Sue Matthews

“The gift of women, the role of women, has always been the role of community. If you touch a woman, you touch a family, you touch a community, you touch a nation. It is my great hope that as women we will be able to stand our ground in the places we love and say, “This is not acceptable. This is what we will fight for, this is what we will fight against.” Terry Tempest Williams

Chestertown is a culture of tradition. Once it has established one, it is almost impossible for it to end. Perhaps Washington College’s commencement ritual is the oldest of these, coming in, we hope, at 239 years come this year. But you can add such newcomers as the Tea Party Festival, the Sultana’s Downrigging weekend, and a dozen or more smaller events that very quickly have moved from their inauguration premiere to a permanent mark of the annual calendar.

One of those was the creation of Women Helping Women. Designed to harness the power and talent of women living in Kent County to support Dr. Maria Boria’s healthcare needs of the migrant workers in the region, a small group of volunteers, led by art gallery owner Carla Massoni, created an annual concert to do just that. The Spy will be interviewing Carla, and the concert’s musical director, singer Sue Matthews, later in the week, reflect back on this special event and the end of of its 15-year-old tradition.

But today, thanks to local videographer Justinian Innit, we share with the Spy community Sue’s remarkable closing number as she “touches” her family of fellow women and her community.

This video is approximately for minutes in length.