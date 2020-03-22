Letter to Editor: Keep Chestertown’s Farmers’ Market Open

Yesterday I read and then heard that the outdoor Farmers’ Market was being closed down. But the indoors grocery stores remain open. I’m confused. Wouldn’t a well-ventilated, outdoors Farmers’ Market be more “safe” than an enclosed space (Redners/Acme)?

In fact, I believe that we need fresh food from our local farmers now more than ever as we all endeavor to keep our bodies healthy.

do not like to point out a problem without offering solutions to ponder, so here goes:

* Have Farmers’ Market on Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday. With multiple days spread out, perhaps certain vendors will only come one of the three days.

* I would suggest that only vendors selling food participate.

* If the narrow pathways of Fountain Park cause concern, block off the parking lot outside of Emmanuel Church and/or Lawyers’ Row and set the weekday markets up there. There is more than enough space in these locations to provide sufficient “social distancing”.

* In the event that the above suggestions do not work, perhaps post the individual vendors’ email on all town-related sites, so we can contact the vendors directly to order food.

In these recent days when we are all sequestering ourselves at home, it is novel and easy. After a while, this isolation will NOT be novel and easy. People are going to get testy and disagreeable. There needs to be a way for people to feel a safe, sense of community to keep us feeling human. Offering an outdoors Farmers’ Market in town will give a sense of normalcy that is so necessary. And consuming healthy, fresh, local produce will only increase the strength of our immune systems.

Thank you for your consideration of my concerns and suggestions during these stressful and uncertain times.

Shelby T. Strudwick