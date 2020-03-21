The Chestertown Spy

CORVIS-19: Mid-Shore Update with Corey Pack

In what will be a frequent update with Corey Pack, president of the Talbot County board, and a key member of various statewide and regional emergency response teams, the Spy talks to him from a county and Mid-Shore perspective on the status of CORVIS-19’s impact of our health and economic system among other topics.

In this first installment, Corey talks about the number of tests and their results by UM-Regional Shore Health and Choptank health systems as of Thursday, an unique local response to the need for hand-sanitizer for our first responders, and resources for those challenged with mental illness issues.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. For more information for Kent County please go here. For more information on Talbot County’s response to CORVIS-19 please go here.

