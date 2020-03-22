Covid-19: Mid-Shore Mental Health Challenges with For All Seasons’ Beth Anne Langrell

As noted by several medical experts over the last week, the threat to the elderly from the coronavirus pandemic is profound. For those over 65 years old, there is a significant risk of life-threatening illness due to seniors having disproportionate lower immunity to disease. The health community is aware of this at-risk population and is taking extra care in protecting them for becoming infected.

But another group of Americans facing equally dangerous challenges are those who have a mental illness. From depression, anxiety, and more severe forms of psychosis, both individuals and their families are confronting new conditions and possible obstacles that may prevent them from getting their medications or psychotherapy to maintain their mental health. Covid-19’s impact is already showing a noticeable spike in domestic violence as a result of social isolation according to recent local data.

That was the reason the Spy reached out to Beth Anne Langrell, who directs For All Seasons, the Mid-Shore’s largest provider of outpatient mental health, psychiatric, education, and rape crisis services.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons please go here.