The Great Slow Down List: Phil Hoon

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.
Today is Phil Hoon, Chestertown attorney and Spy contributor:
Books. Mason’s Retreat
Listen. The Beatles Channel on Sirius XM
Watch. The American Experience: New York
Cook: Beef Bourguignon
Outing. Turn off cable news stations
