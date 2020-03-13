(COVID-19): A Frank Chat with Shore Regional Health’s Dr. William Huffner

The Chestertown Spy

To be clear, there is no official coronavirus czar for the Eastern Shore.  But if there were one, it would more than likely be William Huffner, MD, the chief medical officer for UM Shore Regional Health.

Tasked with the health management of Shore Health facilities in all of the Mid-Shore’s five counties, and with a long career in infection control performance management, social work, clinical documentation, and emergency medicine, it would be tough to find someone with similar skill sets during a major health crisis.

That health crisis as arrived and the Spy was eager to discuss the Dr. Huffner about the nature of COVID-19, the state of preparedness on the Mid-Shore, resources at his disposal and his thoughts of readiness as the Shore enters a dangerous phase in managing coronavirus, if, and when, it appears locally.

Over the next six weeks, the Spy will be interviewing Dr. Huffner periodically as more information is made available.

This video is approximately twelve minutes in length. For more information about Shore Regional Health and coronavirus please go here.

