$30,000 Fund for Children with Disabilities

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, a nonprofit committed to transforming lives for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), announced today over $30,000 available for Maryland youth through their Family Fund grant. Created in 2017, the Family Fund provides grants for services and supports not covered by insurance.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our community, which makes this fund possible,” said Jonathon Rondeau, CEO, The Arc. “There are effective therapies, services, and adaptive equipment available to support children with disabilities, but these resources are expensive, and are often not covered by insurance. With our Family Fund, we work to fill the gaps in access to the supports we know make a significant difference in the lives of youth with a disability.”

This grant cycle includes $10,000 of Autism-specific funding, contributed by The Bowen Foundation for Autism.

“We are excited to widen the reach of the Family Fund, with the support of our affiliate, The Bowen Foundation for Autism,” said Rondeau. “Last year we granted out $20,000. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide even more support to the community, as access to these supports are critical in ensuring children with disabilities thrive.”

The Arc is seeking applicants that have a child with I/DD under the age of 21, who reside in Maryland. Applications for the Family Fund open March 1, 2020, with awards issued in May of this year.

The complete application is available on The Arc’s website, www.thearccc.org/familyfund.

The Family Fund does not cover emergency or crisis requests. If you require emergency funding, please contact resources@thearcccr.org and The Arc will assist you with appropriate resources.

About The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region provides services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through living options, workforce development and fiscal management services. Serving Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore of Maryland, The Arc provides an innovative, person-directed approach across the arc of a person’s life with a focus on equity and self-determination. www.thearcccr.org