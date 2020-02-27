The Artists’ Gallery to Feature Sally Clark, Linda King Hall and Jeanne Saulsbury

On First Friday, March 6th, Sally Clark, Linda King Hall and Jeanne Saulsbury will be the featured artists at The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown. The public is invited to visit the gallery for a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Works by Clark, Hall and Saulsbury will be prominently displayed throughout the month of March.

Sally Clark is currently an exhibitor with The Artists’ Gallery and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee along with an Art Education degree from the University of Memphis. In addition, she earned a certificate of studies from the Institute of American Studies in Aix-En-Provence, France. After retiring from a career of teaching art, she has enjoyed painting murals and whimsical images on furniture and recently illustrated a children’s book, “Ella, the Somewhat True Story of a Moroccan Dromedary Camel.” Watercolors are her true passion, and her subjects range from flower gardens to house portraits and pets. Along with exhibiting her work at The Artists’ Gallery, Sally is also a member of Working Artists Forum in Easton, the Kent Island Federation of Art, and the Queen Anne’s County Arts Council.

Linda King Hall grew up in Ohio and holds a Bachelor in Fine Arts in graphic design along with a minor in art education from Ohio State University. Based in Betterton, Linda Hall’s work in watercolor is well known on the Eastern Shore and beyond. She has participated in numerous juried art shows, both nationally and internationally, winning over fifty awards. Linda is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society, Pennsylvania Watercolor Society and the Northeast Watercolor Society. Along with exhibiting her work with The Artists’ Gallery, she is a member of Chestertown River Arts and the Working Artists’ Forum in Easton. Linda’s work for this show will include both new and older Amish paintings she has done which she calls “Parallel Lives Revisited.”

Jeanne Saulsbury was born in Nassawaddox, Virginia and is a true native of the Eastern Shore. As a child, Jeanne studied with Nance Hall Asher in her Denton studio. After attending college, she returned to the Eastern Shore and studied under prominent area artists at the Academy of the Arts in Easton and worked for 25 years in watercolor before switching to oil. Since then, Saulsbury has studied with Sarah Poly of Arlington, Virginia, and the Plein-Air Painters of America, and Camille Przewodek. Jeanne is an exhibitor with The Artists’ Gallery and a past president of Working Artists Forum, a committee chair for the Easton Plein-Air Festival and a member of the Caroline County Arts Council. Jeanne’s work in this show will be a continuation of “From the Land of Pleasant Living” with images of oysters and antique store finds on the Eastern Shore.

For more information, please contact The Artists’ Gallery at 410-778-2425 or www.theartistsgalleryctown.com. The gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30-4:30 p.m.