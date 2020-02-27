Gateway, a Film about Opioid Addiction Showing in Rock Hall

On March 4th from 6-8 pm, a new film entitled GATEWAY will be shown in the Rock Hall, Town Hall followed by a panel discussion with drinks and refreshments provided. The film presents the story of three families inadvertently impacted by opioid addiction that began with a prescription to manage pain after surgery.The documentary is produced by Choices Matter, a national movement designed to educate and empower patients to have proactive discussions with their clinicians about available non-opioid options for managing postsurgical pain.

This deeply-moving 40-minute film is thoughtfully told through everyday American families who were introduced to opioids after surgery and go on to battle with addiction – either personally or as a caregiver to a loved one. The film features our own local, Recovery in Motion, Peer Specialist, Jennifer Wysong who faced addiction following a C-section.”Being a part of Gateway has literally changed my life. I have been able to have open conversations with men and women to encourage them to change the dialogue about pain management after surgery.I am hoping that this film will educate everyone on the risks of opioid use after surgery, inform them about other non-opioid options, and also allow everyone to see addiction in a different light. I am hoping this can be the beginning of ending the stigma around addicts.”

Also featured is a high school athlete who struggled with opioids after suffering sports-related injuries, a young woman who has battled addiction for over a decade, and a clinician who has made it his mission to reduce opioid prescribing after surgery. The result is a humanizing, eye-opening look into the struggles that can be caused by legal opioid prescriptions when the dangers of these medications are not properly understood. After the film, Rock Hall Town Clerk – Treasurer, Stephanie Loller, and Gwen Crouch, a highly decorated nurse who has worked in a skilled rehab facility with post OP patients for over 20 years will accompany Jennifer Wysong during the panel discussion moderated by Hope Clark of Wheelbarrow Productions.

In Kent County, opioid-related deaths went up 400 % in the last year from 2 in 2018 to 9 in 2019. This is an opportunity for the community to come together and discuss this issue openly and to meet Peer Specialists who have been through the struggles of addiction and who assists others to recover. People can also watch this event online, streaming on townhallstreaming.com