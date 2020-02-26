The Chestertown Spy

At the Academy: A Chat with Steve Ziger on Architecture and First Impressions

The Board of Directors at the Academy Art Museum weren’t fooling around when they selected Ziger|Snead Architects to design a new entrance to this Easton-based center for visual art. Eager to make a good first impression with visitors, they specifically were drawn to architect Steve Ziger’s portfolio of work with some of the leading cultural institutions in Maryland, including the Baltimore Art Museum and Center Stage.

In anticipation of the new AAM courtyard and distinctive glass entrance opening soon, the Spy ventured over to the Ziger|Snead Architects office in the Mt. Vernon section of Baltimore for a chat about his firm’s past work and some of the challenges and opportunities that come with doing something “new” to older buildings.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here and use this link for Ziger|Snead Architects.

