Spy Reconnaissance: Adkins Arboretum 2020 Juried Art Show

The Spy found a crack in the Adkins security system a few days ago. There just prior to the doors opening, our spy was able to slip into the main art gallery room and had only minutes to document the Arboretum’s 21st annual Juried Art Show.

Informed that the exhibit was juried by Washington College’s Heather Harvey, the theme was amply entitled “Discovering the Native Landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.” To our knowledge, these were all the images on display.

The Spy filed this latest report just moments ago.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about Adkins Arboretum please go here.