Publisher Note: Appreciation for Steve Meehan and Dan Menefee

As the founder of the Spy newspapers, I want to thank Steve Meehan and Dan Menefee for their remarkable help at the Chestertown Spy over the last eight months. I am very grateful for their contributions. Each of them gets up in the morning and wants to have a meaningful impact on the community they love. I will always feel indebted to them.
As one who believes communities need more information and insight shared, not less, I am pleased they will resurrect an online version of The Pilot, a newspaper Steve created while he attended Washington College in the 1980s. That publication earned respect throughout Kent County and I expect this new enterprise will do the same. Steve and Dan are serious, hard news people, and this new venture allows them to pursue a vision they have for bringing news to the community.
As for the Chestertown Spy, I’ll once again take the helm as its publisher, and I’m grateful that I will have John Griep, and his twenty-five years of experience with the Star-Democrat, to be the Spy’s public affairs editor.
Most of our readers know that the Chestertown Spy is a rare bird for a town of rare birds. It is a unique hybrid that is dedicated to making sure the local poet has as much airtime as the local mayor. We aspire to continue being a reliable community asset in our shared interest in public affairs, arts, and culture.
Dave Wheelan
Publisher and Executive Editor
