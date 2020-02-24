Chestertown Lions Club Presents 2nd Annual Comedy Night Fundraiser

The Chestertown Lions Club will hold its 2nd Annual Comedy Night Fundraiser at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club on March 28, 2020. The funds raised from this event support Lions Club programs particularly in Kent County, including the Leader Dog program for the blind, preschool eye screening, the purchase of eyeglasses for individuals who cannot afford them, collection and distribution of eyeglasses for the needy, and many other activities such as scholarships for Kent and Queen Anne’s County high school students and the “One School, One Book” program at H.H. Garnet Elementary school.

Ticket Cost $20. Ballroom doors open at 6:30 pm. Show starts at 7:30 pm. Cash bar available all afternoon and during show the show. 50/50 drawing and snacks at the show.

Email Dave Dunham at dbdunham@aol.com how many tickets you would like for you, family and your friends. Make checks payable to the “Chestertown Lions Club”and send to Dave Dunham, 10165 John Carvill Rd., Chestertown.