March Classes at Chestertown RiverArts

We’ve had a mild winter, and Chestertown RiverArts has a wide variety of March classes to put you in a spring mood. Whether you learn a new skill at our Clay Studio, or explore a new art form at our ArtsAlive Education Center, you’ll discover something creative and fun to do in March! Some of these classes cost as little as $25. Details & registration information can be found by clicking on the ArtsAlive/Classes tab at the top of the page at www.chestertownriverarts.org. Or call 410-778-6300.
Fanciful Fairies – Tuesday, Mar 3 (12-2 pm)
Drawing Boot Camp Continued – Tuesdays, Mar 3, 10, & 17 (3-5 pm)
Drawing Boot Camp Continued – Wednesdays, Mar 4, 11, & 18 (7-9 pm)
Try It! Clay Wheel – Friday, Mar 6 (5-8 pm) – Only a few spots left in the 6 pm session!
Clay Mushroom Madness – Saturday, Mar 7 (10 am – 1 pm)
Decorate & Glaze! (4 Weeks) – Tuesdays, Mar 10 – 31 (6-9 pm)
Cartooning – Saturday, Mar 14 (12-4 pm)
Colorful Clay Flowers – Saturday, March 14 (10 am – 2 pm)
Etsy Success (Monthly Professional Development for Artists) – Monday, Mar 16 (6:30-8 pm)
Beginner Pottery Wheel (8 Weeks) – Tuesdays, March 17 – May 5 (10 am – 12:30 pm)
Intermediate Pottery (4 weeks) – Thursdays, March 19 – April 9 (6 – 8:30 pm)
Fanciful Fairies – Thursday, Mar 19 (6-8 pm)
Pysanky Egg Dyeing – Thursday, Mar 26 (6-10 pm)
Nuno Felt Scarf – Saturday, Mar 28 (10 am – 1 pm)
Lambscape – Paint with Wool – Saturday, Mar 28 (2-5 pm)
Mobile Raku – Saturday, Mar 28 (9 am – 4:30 pm)
We’re also offering two special drop-in programs. Visit our Clay Studio any day during their Open Studio hours (call 443-282-0030) to paint a springtime figurine, and come by ArtsAlive any Wednesday from 2-4 pm to work on an arts or crafts project of your own or to join in on one of ours. Come see where the arts meets the community in Chestertown, and enjoy a creative program, a nice meal, and our charming shops.
