Kent Island Federation of Arts Presents Authors and Artists March 8

A second annual Book/Art Affair will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 1 to 4 at the Kent Island Library at 200 Library Circle in Stevensville. Admission is FREE. Many local artists will display their work for sale.

The guest authors who will be available to sign and sell their books are:

Lucia St. Clair Robson’s first historical novel, Ride the Wind made the New York Times best-seller list in 1982. The Western Writers of America gave Ride the Wind and her ninth novel, Last Train from Cuernavaca, their Spur Award for Best Western Historical Fiction. Her tenth novel, Devilish, is a contemporary mystery with a supernatural twist.

Andrea Chamblee, widow of John McNamara, one of the five journalists killed at the Annapolis Capital Gazette in 2018, is an attorney for the US Food and Drug Administration, and an associate adjunct professor at George Washington University School of Medicine and Public Health. She finished John’s fourth book, The Capital of Basketball, which launched this holiday season. It has received favorable reviews in the Washington Post, WSJ, USA Today, and was recommended by the New York Times Holiday Gift Guide, among others.

Judy Colbert is a native Washingtonian who’s been writing about the mid-Atlantic area for decades. Her articles have appeared in international, national, and regional publications and on Websites. Her latest books are Virginia Off the Beaten Path: Discover Your Fun (12th edition), 100 Things to Do in Baltimore Before You Die, and Peaceful Places Washington, DC.

Alex Johnson wrote three books of poetry, Kent Island Blues, Beach Plums, and Home After Dark in his pen name, Alex on Bora Bora …all about growing up on Kent Island. A fourth book is in process for publishing. He is a folk artist fabricating with driftwood and discarded lumber, and just completed a replica of “White’s Heritage” home in Gibson’s Grant. He has served on both boards of QAC Library and Kent Island Heritage Society.

For more information, contact Kent Island Federation of Arts, Inc. www.kifa.us Email info@kifa.us or 410.643.7424

KIFA is a 501c3 non-profit partially funded by Queen Anne’s County Government, Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Maryland State Arts Council, Queen Anne’s County Arts Council and United Way of Queen Anne’s County.