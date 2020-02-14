Letter to the Editor: Maryland Health Connection

Thanks to an innovative new program in Maryland, there’s good news for those looking for health insurance. This tax season, Marylanders have a special opportunity to sign up for coverage. Filing taxes may not be one of life’s great pleasures, but this year, we can reduce the number of uninsured individuals when they file.

Maryland Health Connection, in conjunction with the Comptroller of Maryland, is providing state tax filers who file by the April 15 deadline an easy path to sign up for health coverage.

To participate, check the box on your state tax form 502 allowing the Comptroller of Maryland to share information, like your household size and income, with the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. Maryland Health Benefit Exchange will then check if you are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance and mail you a letter explaining your options. You have 35 days from the date on your letter to sign up for a plan through Maryland Health Connection. This is a special opportunity available only to Marylanders who check the box on their tax form. Otherwise, you may have to wait until the fall to sign up.

This tax season, remember to check the box to check out your health plan options.

Michele Eberle

Executive Director, Maryland Health Benefit Exchange