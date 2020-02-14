UM SRH Recognizes Emergency Department Nurse for More Than 40 Years of Service

Cathy Weber, nurse manager, Emergency Department at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, recently retired from UM Shore Regional Health after 42 years of service.

Weber’s retirement party was held Friday, Jan. 17, at UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, where Weber spent her career helping to save lives. She was a staff nurse from 1978 to 1997, a nurse manager from 1997 to 2011,and in 2011 was named manager of the Emergency Department.

According to Penny Pink, executive director, UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester, Weber very quickly moved up into leadership roles after starting as a nurse at the hospital.

“Cathy was always patient-focused, and was always a calming presence in an emergency,” Pink said. “She always knew ‘the answer.’ Her comfort zone was the Emergency Department, at the bedside, with her staff. She will be missed.”

Weber’s colleagues also shared fond memories of their time working together, as well as stories of Weber’s impact on the community and her mentorship of nurses.

“I think any member of Cathy’s team would share that a few of her best qualities are integrity, compassion, advocacy and ingenuity,” said AnnMarie Hernandez, a nurse manager at UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester. “She maintained a professional demeanor at all times, and deeply cared about our patients, staff and our community. She has been a mentor for more people than I can count, and the gifts she bestowed on her mentees carry on into every aspect of their lives, including the way we care for our patients. She has taught us the art of compassion, patience, how to be an active listener and how to hear beyond the words that are said. I personally cannot thank her enough and know that there are many others that feel the same.”

All Weber’s colleagues maintain the same sentiment: she will be missed and they wish her the best in her retirement.

