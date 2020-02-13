Mid-Shore Pro Bono Update: Community Conferencing Project and Elders

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the least known local nonprofit organizations is the extraordinary work that Mid-Shore Pro Bono provides for thousands of residents every year.

With the help and support of volunteer lawyers and a small team of specialists, Pro Bono has helped Eastern Shore families, and individuals navigate the sometimes daunting legal system to help with bankruptcy, child custody, divorce, and small claims, among of host of other legal matters for those who lack the resources to seeking justice.

In this recent interview with Pro Bono staff, Alicia Myers, Youth Programs Project Coordinator, and new managing attorney, Meredith Lathbury Girard, talk about how their organization is expanding those efforts with their Community Conferencing project and a variety of legal services aimed at assisting the region’s senior population.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information, or to volunteer your services, please go here.