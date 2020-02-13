RiverArts Minute: Seeing Red in February

Chestertown RiverArts Curator Joan Strand discusses the February Exhibition:Seeing Red! The color red brings to mind both images and emotions: hearts, fire, roses, love, anger, passion.Come to the Gallery Exhibition and see works that depict or are inspired by the color Red.

Curator Joan Strand Gallery & Artists’ Talk Thursday, February 13, 6:00PM Chestertown RiverArts 315 High Street, Suite 108 Chestertown, MD 21620 410-778-6300 Chestertownrverarts.org