Call for Artists and Poets “Taking Care: Celebrating the Earth”

Each April, Chestertown RiverArts celebrates our community’s long history of living close to the Earth by hosting an Earth-themed exhibit. Artists and poets are invited to submit works that reflect their concept of our beautiful Earth and what is happening to it. This year’s theme is “Taking Care: Celebrating the Earth.

Earth Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 22. The global mission of Earth Day Network is “to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide.” It is their belief that one of the best ways to highlight this mission is through the creative arts. If you visit their website, www.earthdaynetwork.org you will learn about the issues and activities that they are pursuing. Perhaps this will inform and inspire both artwork and poetry.

This exhibit will be judged. Visual artists are encouraged to enter up to two works which may be 2D or 3D. Poets may submit one entry with a maximum of three poems. Prizes include: Best in Show for visual arts – $300 and the Pat Herold Nielsen Poetry Prize – $300. For both art and poetry there will be Second Place – $150; Honorable Mention – $50 and People’s Choice – $25.

The submission deadline is March 1. For more information on submission guidelines, other key dates, fees and background information on the curators and judges go to www.chestertownriverarts.org/exhibitions and click on “Taking Care: Celebrating the Earth.” A portion of the submission fees will be donated to the Sassafrass Environmental Education Center at Turner’s Creek.

RiverArts galleries and main office are at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.