SSPP Performing Arts Club Presents Macbeth at the Avalon February 21-23

Macbeth by William Shakespeare, is a classic tragedy of ambition, greed, and equivocation. A brave Scottish general named Macbeth receives an equivocal prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia.

In keeping with SSPP High School Performing Arts Program’s commitment to giving students a broad, well rounded theatre experience over the course of four years, the emphasis of this year’s production will be the elements of a Shakespearean tragedy, gender roles, and character development. What makes a work a tragedy? Is Macbeth a tragic hero? How are gender roles depicted by Shakespeare? Are the witches to blame for the downfall of Macbeth? Is Lady Macbeth to blame? Is Macbeth to blame? All of these questions inform our performance and help guide students to think more critically and analytically about this great tragedy.

In contrast with last year’s Earnestly Earnestine, a contemporary play with two simple interior sets and no special effects or period costumes, this year’s production of Macbeth has three sets: two interior and one exterior. Our production also uses special effects (fog, lighting, sound effect), Victorian costumes, live student musicians, and an elaborate dance routine for the witches. It has a cast of twenty students. Plus, students are being set-creators, make-up artists, back-stage managers, and advertising artists (students created the artwork for our poster, our t-shirts, and our program). In short, this production is aimed to give students a full performing arts experience.

Mr. Mark Ripka, Latin teacher at SSPP, will be directing SSPP High School’s annual play. He is the faculty adviser for the Performing Arts Club, has worked with them for four years–as an actor, producer, and program creator. Ms. Elora Amtower, an English teacher at SSPP, will be the producer. Guest artist, Mrs. Kimberly Dyer, a former professional ballerina, will be choreographing the witches. Mrs. Kate Levey will mentor the production. She has worked in professional, community, and educational theatre settings for over 30 years and was

Program Administrator and Director for the Avalon Theatre’s summer performing arts camps.