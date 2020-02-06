140 Gunston Students Claim High Honors & Honors

The Gunston School recognized 140 students for earning High Honors and Honors for the second quarter of the 2019-2020 academic year. To earn a place on the High Honors list, a student must have a 93 percent or above and effort grades of “S” or above. To earn Honors, a student must achieve an 88-92.99 average and effort grades of “S” or above.

High Honors Grade 12: Andrew Amygdalos, Yuntian (Areopl) Bai, Annie Bamford, Nina De Angelo, Francesca (Frankie) Fisher, Zeyu (Sage) Liu, Hunter Mansfield, William (Will) Newberg, Erica Reece, Peter Sharpless, Qirui (Allen) Wang, and Yaxuan (Joey) Zhuo.

Honors Grade 12: Eily Ashley, MacCallum (Mac) Borghardt, Cotter Buckley, Ni (Katherine) Chen, Zaria Dalton, Kate Dieterle, David (Gabriel) Hightower, Lynsey Hildebrand, Grace Holmes, Wyatt Howell, Xingyi (Liz) Li, Payton Lord, Michael Nickerson, Daphne Provance, Mason Rudolfs, Isabella (Izzy) Santoboni, Maximillian (Max) Scott, and Owen White.

High Honors Grade 11: Isabella (Bella) Adams, Avy Aubin, Brianna (Brie) Barrett-Kennedy, Hannah Beckman, Lily Berntsen, Helen Boone, Maxmillian (Max) Brady, Suah Choi, Yongah (Jonathan) Choi, Glynis Gardner, Reagan Gessford, Olivia Hershey, Hyunseok (Luke) Lee, Emma McClary, Orion (Rion) McCluskey, Ethan Nuessle, Campbell Parkhurst, Lydia Periconi, Jack Pigman, Marion Riddle, Charles (Charlie) Shifrin, Henry Shifrin, Colin Ward, Lillian (Lilli) Ward, Hannah Worth, and Yi (Lily) Zhang.

Honors Grade 11: Zachary (Zack) Anderson, Kayla Flood, Zirong (Ron) Liu, Sydney Nittle, Adison (Adie) Parish, Connor Reichardt, Sean Riley, Emily Ryon, Owen Santora, Severin Schut, and Christian Walker.

High Honors Grade 10: Sofia Angarita, Lucy Bamford, Charlotte Cook, Benjamin Cunningham, Isabella (Bella) De Leon, Ashley Escobar, Lauren Farley, Evelyn (Evie) Hagan, Juyoung (Ju) Lee, Abigail (Abbey) Miller, Magdalena (Maggie) Miller, Summer Salos, Danielle Simmons, and Jude Smith.

Honors Grade 10: Curtis (Andrew) Baughman, Gracie Callahan, Robert Crow, Jian (Daniel) Dang, Nora FauntLeRoy, James (Jimmy) Fraser, Nina Friedman, Georgia Gillespie, Shelia Groz, Paige Holmes, Aidan Ireland, Kallena Kemp, Zachary (Zach) LaFleur, Colin Lang, Neva Lawrence, Samantha LeCrone, Brooke McAdory, Alexandrea (Lexi) Norman, Adam Papadopoulos, Leonardo (Leo) Santoboni, and Lilly Santora.

High Honors Grade 9: Nicholas (Nick) Abell, Zachary (Zack) Adams, Madilyn (Maddie) Algier, Julia Buchanan, Thomas (Tom) de los Reyes, Charles Evans, Sarah (Eli) Ireland, Paget Kellogg, Taeeun (Ella) Kim, Haewon (Joanne) Lee, YaXin (Angelina) Lin, Julia McClary, Zacharia (Zach) Mozher, Elizabeth (Lane) Parkhurst, Damian Rene, Mekonnen Sahle-Selassie, and Brielle Tyler.

Honors Grade 9: Olivia Amygdalos, Sophie Anderson, McKinsey Brown, Katelyn (Kate) Campbell, Torian (Tori) Copper, Olivia Faff, Alanna Grace, Natalie Henry, Heath Kelsey, Paige Kroncke, Min Seo (Hazel) Kwon, Ava Melvin, Chaeeun (Jenny) Oh, Nathan Porter, Julia Reed, Isabella Requena, Finnegan (Finn) Theeke, Liam Thomas, Yining Wei, Oliver White, and Jiacheng (Jason) Ye.