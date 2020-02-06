Women Helping Women 2020 Final Concert

The 15th and Final – Dr. Maria Boria Berna Women Helping Women Concert

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 – 7:00 pm – Tickets $25!

The Garfield Center for the Arts 210 High Street

Chestertown, MD 21620 www.garfieldcenter.org/whw 410-810-2060

For the last fifteen years, the Women Helping Women Concert at the Garfield Theatre has been the premier event in March. All good things ultimately come to an end and this year’s Women Helping Women concert will be the FINAL concert. The all-star performers who have joyfully entertained the community for the last fifteen years invite the public to join them for this final celebration on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 pm at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre in Chestertown, MD.

Since its inception, the concert has been produced under the guidance of renowned jazz vocalist Sue Matthews with musical direction by pianist Joe Holt and hosted by thespian Jen Friedman. This year’s performers include: Kate Bennett, Sydney, Maddie, & Jack Berna and Tillie Killam (Dr. Boria’s grandchildren), Deb Campbell, Nevin Dawson, Lis Engle, Barbara Ferris, Sylvia Frazier, Jen Friedman, Meredith Davies Hadaway, Rebekah Hardy Hock, Joe Holt, Yvette Hynson, Beth Anne Langrell, Jodie Littleton, Sue Matthews, Beth McDonald, Melissa McGlynn, Bob Ortiz, Pam Ortiz, Barbara Parker, Mary Phelps, John Schratwieser, Mary Simmons, Karen Somerville and Shannon Whitaker.

The WHW concert was originally created to assist in funding the free medical clinic for migrant workers established in 2004 by Chestertown’s own Dr. Maria Boria. Last year, Maria retired at eighty-nine years old. In response to the clinic’s closing, For All Seasons, Inc. created a new initiative – The Boria Project – geared toward the population Maria has served for over fifteen years. Working with employers, local community groups, churches and other agencies, For All Season’s endeavors to ensure that all women are aware of their rights related to sexual harassment, sexual assault, abuse and most importantly that they know services are available 24/7 in all our mid-shore counties. Our final fundraising efforts will support the Boria Project and the Maria Boria Berna Scholarship created for a student pursuing a nursing degree at Chesapeake College.

“This is a wonderful event where we acknowledge the enormous contributions Maria has made to her community throughout her life,” shared concert organizer Carla Massoni. “Maria has been coping with some health issues lately and her recent falls have led to a slow recovery, but we are hopeful she will continue to improve and be with us for the concert. We will also be celebrating Maria’s 90th Birthday and need her to help blow out the candles!”

As this event always sells out, the public is encouraged to purchase tickets now by going online at www.garfieldcenter.org/whw or by calling the Garfield Center at 410-810- 2060.

Women Helping Women is sheltered under the Kent Cultural Alliance a 501(c)(3) non-profit. 100% of donations and 80% of ticket sales go to For All Seasons, Inc. and the Dr. Maria Boria Berna Scholarship at Chesapeake College, if you are unable to attend, please consider a donation in honor of Maria and her work.

Please make your checks payable to: Kent Cultural Alliance/WHW and mail to WHW 2020, 203 High Street, Unit 2, Chestertown, MD 21620.