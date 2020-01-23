The Chestertown Spy

Calling All Aspiring Fashion Designers for RiverArts’ Reclaimed Runway

pARTy Dress. Photo credit: Andover Media

You don’t have to be a fashion expert to submit a fun, creative design for the RiverArts gala, the Reclaimed Runway, happening Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company. All you need are imagination and the skills to work with recycled and/or repurposed items. Last year, materials included such items as mylar, vines, hair, used sails, laminate flooring scraps, nespresso coffee capsules, and even a metal corner of a box spring.

Consider how proud you or your team will be to see your models strut your designs down a runway to the delight of family, neighbors, friends, and co-workers. Your design may even win the judges’ Best in Show award, which comes with a cash prize, or the People’s Choice Award, which comes with bragging rights.

Designs will be juried to assure a variety of themes, designs, and participants. Submission deadline is February 17 and designers are encouraged to submit more than one design. For guidelines and more details including other key dates, visit www.ChestertownRiverArts.org/events and click on Reclaimed Runway. Call (410) 778-6300 or email info@chestertownriverarts.org with any additional questions.

RiverArts galleries and main office are at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD  21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

