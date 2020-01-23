Rachel Franklin Opens February Lecture Series at Temple B’nai Israel

Rabbi Peter Hyman has announced that Temple B’nai Israel’s Susan and Barry Koh February Lecture Series theme is “Jewish Composers: A Jewish Legacy.” The concerts are free and open to the community. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday in February and will be held at the Temple, 7199 Tristan Drive (just off of Easton Parkway) in Easton, MD.

Concert pianist and music historian Dr. Rachel Franklin returns to Temple B’nai Israel-The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore on February 6. Joined by popular jazz bassist Jonathan Miles Brown, she will present a unique program of music and film that traces the journeys of immigrant and first-generation Jewish composers to Hollywood, exploring how so many of them became an integral part of cinematic history.

Dr. Franklin delves into the hidden magic of the greatest film music ever composed. With fascinating movie clips and musical selections, she will look at the history and craft behind the composer’s work, present Oscar-winning sounds and share great cinema trivia.

The Atlantic String Quartet ushers in week two of the Series on Thursday, February 13, featuring Holly Jenkins and Gregory Mulligan on violin, Karin Brown on viola and Bo Li on cello. Selections from contemporary Jewish composers Philip Glass (1937- ) and Jonathan Leshnoff (1973- ), as well as Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847), are scheduled.

Kentavius Jones and Friends bring pop and rock favorites by influential Jewish composers and singers to Easton on February 20. Contemporary hits will be selected from music by The Cars, Leonard Cohen, PINK, Simon & Garfunkel, Mark Cohn, Bob Dylan and many others.

The Concert Series closes on February 27, with local favorites Leroy and Richard Potter and Friends. They will play music from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess (“Summertime” and “It Ain’t Necessarily So”) and Bernstein’s West Side Story (“Maria,” “Somewhere,” “America”).

The Susan and Barry Koh February Lecture Series is an annual production of Temple B’nai Israel- The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore. For further information, please call 410-822-0553.