Republicans Should Stand for Real Justice by George R. Shivers

Today the House of Representatives will vote to impeach President Donald Trump based on weeks of testimony and powerful evidence. It has been gratifying to watch the testimony of diplomats, such as Marie Yovanovitch, Bill Taylor and especially Fiona Hill, all of whom were highly professional and deeply patriotic.

What a contrast with the president and his Republican cronies in the House and the Senate. It pains me to see how the Republican Party continues to demean itself on behalf of a president who not only is not really a Republican but who has committed unethical if not illegal acts both before he became president with the help of the Russians but also in his business practices earlier on.

My father was a proud Republican. In fact, the Shivers family affiliation with that Party goes back to its origins. My ancestors opposed slavery and voted for Lincoln. They would be appalled at the level to which their party has descended today, defending a racist, misogynist, xenophobic man who condemns himself with his own words on an almost daily basis.

Sadly, our congressman, Andy Harris, is one of his most committed supporters. Republican leaders in the Senate have made it clear that they are far more committed to their party than they are to truth and justice, not to mention to the oath they will take before the Senate trial. It appears that they are going to let a criminal remain in the White House. I appeal to the Republicans in the Senate. Don’t follow your leaders like lemmings plunging into a sea of corruption and lies. Stand up for real justice and rid us of this man who, with your help, has been dismantling our democracy and highest values for the last three years.