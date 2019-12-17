Chestertown Auxiliary Members Serve Treats to Staff

Holly Bramble, hospitality chair of the Chester River Hospital Auxiliary, and Kathy Ruge, Auxiliary trustee, helped assemble almost 47 trays of holiday treats for staff at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. The trays of homemade cookies, candy, nuts and fruit prepared and delivered to each staff member have been a holiday tradition of the Auxiliary for more than 20 years.

