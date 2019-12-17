Beekeeping 101 Class Starting January

The University of Maryland Bee Squad will be offering a Beekeeping 101 class at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills beginning January 18th, 2020.

Ever wonder what it would be like to be a beekeeper? Well now you have the chance! Starting on Saturday, January 18, you can learn how.

Mr. Mark Dykes, of the UMD Bee Squad, will be teaching a beginning beekeepers course at Chesapeake College that is open for all who have a desire to become a beekeeper. The class will be taught every other Saturday starting on January 18, 2020, and go for six sessions .

Mr. Dykes is the former chief inspector of the Texas Apiary Inspection Service and is currently the UMD Bee Squad coordinator. He has led many beekeeping education programs, including the Texas Master Beekeeper Program, and currently teaches classes for beekeepers through the University of Maryland. This class will be taught using both lectures and hands-on instruction with the ultimate goal of making you a confident and knowledgeable beginning beekeeper.

Once you complete the class you will have the ability to start beekeeping. At the end of the class you will also be able to order all the supplies you need to start keeping bees this spring. To help you gain further knowledge, mentors from the Wye River Beekeepers and the Upper Eastern Shore Beekeeping Association will be available to help you get started and offer ongoing assistance.

This class will help set you up for success as a beekeeper and allow you to confidently work your hives and enjoy all the rewards of beekeeping including: honey, wax, crop pollination, and the enjoyment of keeping bees. By keeping happy and healthy bees you will be doing your part to help the honey bees!

The cost for the six sessions is $125.00 and checks should be made out to the Wye River Beekeepers. Class size is limited to 30 participants. To register for the class contact Wye River Beekeepers at buzz@wyeriverbeekeepers.org by January 10. If you don’t have access to email please call The Bee Squad at (301) 458-0640.