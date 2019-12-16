Ask Irma: Home for the Holidays with Parents and Adult Children

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Senior Nation is committed to offering resources to help us deal with the challenges and opportunities of aging. To that end, we are launching a new monthly video blog called “Ask Irma” hosted by Irma Toce, C.E.O. of the Londonderry on the Tred Avon in Easton, where we will be exploring on all topics related to aging.

There is no doubt the holidays bring an extraordinary amount of joy to families all across the country. As the family gathers from distances short and long, the last two weeks in December can be a fury of reunions.

But as Irma points out in this edition of Ask Irma, these experiences and expectations can be quite different for each family member.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. Homepage image from The Holly and the Ivy, a 1952 British drama film. For information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here.