Jones Named Director of Heart and Vascular Center at UM SRH

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has appointed Gary Jones as the first director of the newly established Heart and Vascular Center at UM SRH. The alignment of Shore’s cardiology and vascular service lines as the Heart and Vascular Center reflects a standard practice across University of Maryland Medical System, and reflects Shore Regional Health’s comprehensive list of cardiovascular services.

Jones most recently served as regional director, Cardiovascular Services. UM Shore Regional Heath has a history of establishing a number of specialty services in cardiovascular care over the years, including a non-invasive Vascular Lab, Sleep Disorders Centers at all three hospitals, a diagnostic Cardiac Cath Lab, cardiac rhythm device implantation services, Atlantic C-PORT Trial, cardiac rehab services at UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown and Dorchester, expanded cardiovascular services in Easton and Queenstown, and emergency PCI research. In 2016, cardiacelectrophysiology and interventional cardiology — including primary and elective angioplasty — were added, and in 2017, the Cardiac Interventional Center (CIC) at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton was established.

Of the Heart and Vascular Center, Jones says, “We recognized that there has been a great deal of growth in the Cardiology Department. Recent growth has enabled the department to offer pre- and post-cardiovascular procedures, which required additional staff and additional training needed to establish three call teams for the Cardiac Cath Lab.”

As a result of this growth in services and staffing, Jones and the Cardiology Governance Committee, which includes members of senior leadership and cardiology medical directors, conducted extensive research to ascertain how these services were structured at other UMMS facilities. After review, the Heart and Vascular Center was established to provide a more standardized structure for the delivery of comprehensive heart and vascular services.

Photo: From left are several Heart and Vascular Center team members, including Dr. Gabriel Sardi; Joyce Collier, nurse and Cath Lab manager; Tina Blalock, nurse and clinical nurse coordinator; Dr. Jeffrey Etherton; Heart and Vascular Center Director Gary Jones; Vicki Roe, nurse; Anne Marie Conteh, registered cardiovascular invasive specialist; Dr. Benjamin Remo; Dr. Timothy Shanahan; and Vanessa Gore, nurse.

Heart and Vascular Center offerings include Cardiac Cath Lab procedures such as cardiac electrophysiology to treat patients whose heart rhythms need correction, including installing device implants such as pacemakers and defibrillators that help regulate arrhythmias, and diagnostic catheterization, which can assess the presence of blocked heart vessels or arteries. The Cath Lab also offers percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI, formerly referred to as angioplasty with stent), which is used to treat coronary artery disease.

Also included under the Heart and Vascular Center umbrella are UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology, cardiovascular diagnostics, vascular laboratories at UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton, five diagnostic centers and Cardio-Pulmonary Rehabilitation at all three hospitals.

“The Heart and Vascular Center aligns with where we are headed in the future, which will include an increase in vascular services offerings for our communities as well as continuing to provide life-saving emergency cardiac care services to our five-county region,” Jones says. “Our patients have convenient access to very comprehensive cardiovascular care, close to home.”

Jones says establishment of the Heart and Vascular Center would not have been possible without the support of Shore Regional Health’s medical staff, board of directors, senior leadership, Department of Nursing and critical care units, departmental leadership and also a strong working relationship with the five-county Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) Region IV emergency service agencies.

The UM Memorial Hospital Foundation recently announced an annual year-end appeal goal of $200,000 for the purchase of a new cardiac ultrasound machine and two other pieces of equipment for the Heart and Vascular Center at UM SRH.

The ultrasound machine, the GE E90, is a state-of-the-art non-invasive technology that will help physicians examine the heart’s chambers, walls, valves and vessels by using breakthrough software to enhance image quality, gain reproducible results and enhance workflows. To make a donation, please visit ummhfoundation.org/19yeappeal or mail your check to UM Memorial Hospital Foundation, 219 S. Washington St., Easton, MD 21601.

Eleven providers are affiliated with the Heart and Vascular Center at UM SRH, including: Drs. Jeffrey Etherton, S. Robert Hanna Jr., R. Bruce Helmly Jr., John Condit Jr., M. Christadoss Rajasingh, Benjamin Remo, Gabriel Sardi, Timothy Shanahan and Ivan Pena; and nurse practitioners Patricia Lancaster and Clare Ross.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.