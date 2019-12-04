Delmarva Review Announces Six Pushcart Prize Nominations

The Delmarva Review announced six Pushcart Prize nominations for short stories, poetry and nonfiction selections from the review’s new annual edition, published in November.

Poetry nominations are for “In Green Ink,” by Meredith Davies Hadaway, of Chestertown, Maryland, the featured poet in the new edition, and “Breaking Away,” by Martin Shapiro, of Chevy Chase.

A personal essay, “Beside Myself,” by Kerry Leddy, of Potomac, Maryland, was nominated in the nonfiction category.

Three short stories were nominated: “The Harp in the Cellar,” by Virginia author Mark Jacobs, “Adventures in Responsible Living,” by Scott Bradfield, of San Luis Obispo, California, and “Crossing the Lethe” by Kristina Morgan, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The nominations were chosen from 72 poems, 10 short stories and nine essays published in the Delmarva Review’s twelfth annual issue. Pushcart editors will select the final winners to publish in the anthology, The Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses, due in the fall of 2020.

The prestigious literary prize will honor writing published in 2019 by small presses “dedicated to exciting, innovative and eclectic prose and poetry.”

Delmarva Review was created in 2008 to encourage writers to pursue the highest quality of literary writing. Publication in the Review, while competitive, offers authors a valued publishing opportunity for their best writing in print at a time when many commercial publications are reducing literary content or going out of business.

In all, the work of 53 writers included in the twelfth edition are from seventeen states, the District of Columbia, and four other countries. Half are from the Delmarva and Chesapeake region, including Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Work was selected from thousands of submissions.

Since its first annual issue, the review has showcased the original new work of 340 writers. In all, authors have come from 42 states and 12 foreign countries. Fifty-one percent are from the tri-state Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake Bay region. Sixty-six have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Some have received notable mention in Best American Essays or achieved notice from other editors. For many, this was a first recognition of their literary accomplishments.

The submission period for Delmarva Review’s thirteenth edition is open now through March 31, 2020. The journal welcomes all writers. A submission link is on the guidelines page of the website: DelmarvaReview.org.

Delmarva Review is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit literary journal published by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund Inc. Partial financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council, with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council.