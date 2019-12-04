Delmarva Review: State of the Union by Meredith Davies Hadaway

Author’s note: One of the joys of writing poetry is the discovery of pattern, echo, and connection through acts of close attention to the world around us. I spend a lot of time looking out the window, following the small, daily dramas of birdlife on the Chester River. Sometimes they inspire hope, sometimes they serve up cautionary tales.

Two gulls locked beak to beak,

wings rowing the water and battering the air so

fiercely I thought they must be dying—trapped

in this unnatural embrace.

Starvation, drowning—no good could come of this.

And then they broke

apart just long enough for me to see

that this was combat.

The larger gull dove again into

the other, this time hammering the back

of his head. No mercy. The other trying now

to break away.

Another half an hour, their beaks

entwined, a parody of swans’ iconic nuzzling.

No fish in sight, no obvious source.

Just two huge birds—the size of eagles—stuck

together, thrashing as the river slides beyond them,

the ebbing tide exposing mud.

_______

Meredith Davies Hadaway was selected as the Featured Writer in the new edition of the Delmarva Review (Volume 12). She is the author of three poetry collections: Fishing Secrets of the Dead, The River is a Reason, and At The Narrows (winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing). She holds an MFA in Poetry from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Hadaway is a former Rose O’Neill Writer-in-Residence who previously served as chief marketing officer for Washington College, in Chestertown, Maryland.

